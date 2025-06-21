Left Menu

England Roars Back as Tongue Shines: Test Match at Headingley

England's fast bowler Josh Tongue dismantled India's lower order at Headingley, reducing the tourists to 471 after they were well-set at 430-3. Despite India's strong start, quick wickets fell, allowing England to return to the game with renewed energy and hope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 18:42 IST
England Roars Back as Tongue Shines: Test Match at Headingley
In a thrilling turnaround at Headingley, England's fast bowler Josh Tongue played a pivotal role in dismantling India's lower order, reducing the visitors to 471 runs. This came after India seemed secure at 430-3 on day two of the first test.

Beginning with a formidable overnight score of 359-3, India's Rishabh Pant added crucial runs in the morning, but quick wickets followed. England seized momentum, claiming four wickets for just 24 runs before lunch, bringing them back into contention.

The post-lunch session saw further losses for India as they failed to exploit their earlier advantage, paving the way for England to approach their innings with newfound confidence.

