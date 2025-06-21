England Roars Back as Tongue Shines: Test Match at Headingley
England's fast bowler Josh Tongue dismantled India's lower order at Headingley, reducing the tourists to 471 after they were well-set at 430-3. Despite India's strong start, quick wickets fell, allowing England to return to the game with renewed energy and hope.
In a thrilling turnaround at Headingley, England's fast bowler Josh Tongue played a pivotal role in dismantling India's lower order, reducing the visitors to 471 runs. This came after India seemed secure at 430-3 on day two of the first test.
Beginning with a formidable overnight score of 359-3, India's Rishabh Pant added crucial runs in the morning, but quick wickets followed. England seized momentum, claiming four wickets for just 24 runs before lunch, bringing them back into contention.
The post-lunch session saw further losses for India as they failed to exploit their earlier advantage, paving the way for England to approach their innings with newfound confidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- India
- test match
- Headingley
- Josh Tongue
- cricket
- Rishabh Pant
- wickets
- scores
- bowler
ALSO READ
New Era Begins: Shubman Gill Leads Indian Cricket Team in Test Series Against England
Shubman Gill: Leading India's New Era in Test Cricket
Crisis in Karnataka Cricket: Resignations Amid Tragedy
Madhya Pradesh League: A Launchpad for Aspiring Cricketers
Indian Mixed Disability Cricket Team Gears Up for England Challenge