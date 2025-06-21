Left Menu

Ganguly Urges India to Seize Test Match Opportunity Against England

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly emphasizes the importance of capitalizing on India's strong start in the first Test against England. With top performances from Yashaswi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishab Pant, India posted 471 runs. Ganguly suggests strategic moves and stresses the rare opportunity to dominate England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:07 IST
Ganguly Urges India to Seize Test Match Opportunity Against England
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India kicked off their Test series against England with a commanding lead, as former captain Sourav Ganguly highlighted the necessity for India to clinch a victory after their dominant start. Ganguly noted that opportunities like these are rare and should be capitalized on.

This surge was powered by striking centuries from Yashaswi Jaiswal, skipper Shubman Gill, and Rishab Pant, bringing India's total to 471 in the first innings. Despite the dry conditions not expected at Headingley, Ganguly believes India could surpass 600 runs given their current stronghold in the match.

Critiquing team selection, Ganguly mentioned his preference for left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh over Prasidh Krishna, and advised Ravindra Jadeja to step up his bowling game. He also commented on England's bowling strategy, mentioning it was too short for the Indian batsmen, especially noting their approach on Shubman Gill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025