Ganguly Urges India to Seize Test Match Opportunity Against England

India kicked off their Test series against England with a commanding lead, as former captain Sourav Ganguly highlighted the necessity for India to clinch a victory after their dominant start. Ganguly noted that opportunities like these are rare and should be capitalized on.

This surge was powered by striking centuries from Yashaswi Jaiswal, skipper Shubman Gill, and Rishab Pant, bringing India's total to 471 in the first innings. Despite the dry conditions not expected at Headingley, Ganguly believes India could surpass 600 runs given their current stronghold in the match.

Critiquing team selection, Ganguly mentioned his preference for left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh over Prasidh Krishna, and advised Ravindra Jadeja to step up his bowling game. He also commented on England's bowling strategy, mentioning it was too short for the Indian batsmen, especially noting their approach on Shubman Gill.

(With inputs from agencies.)