Jiri Lehecka Stuns Jack Draper to Make Czech History at Queen's Club

Jiri Lehecka defeated Britain's Jack Draper in a thrilling semi-final at Queen's Club, securing his place in the ATP grasscourt final. This victory marks the first time a Czech man has reached such a final in 15 years. Fans anticipated Draper's win, but Lehecka's performance stole the show.

Updated: 21-06-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:33 IST
Jiri Lehecka

Jiri Lehecka disrupted expectations at Queen's Club on Saturday by defeating Britain's Jack Draper with scores of 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 in the semi-final match, marking a significant achievement for Czech tennis. This victory propels Lehecka into the ATP grasscourt final, a first for a Czech male player in 15 years.

The match took place at the Andy Murray Arena, where the crowd had gathered in anticipation of Draper's success. Despite Draper's higher world ranking and impressive track record, Lehecka's strategy and skill were clear as he clinched the first set.

Although Draper managed to level the score in the second set, Lehecka's resilience shone through in the final set. His exceptional shots and calm demeanor under pressure led him to a decisive victory, reminiscent of earlier Czech champions. Lehecka's accomplishment mirrors those of Tomas Berdych in 2010 and Ivan Lendl in 1990, both renowned Czech tennis players.

