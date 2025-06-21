Mbappe's Absence Looms Over Real Madrid's Club World Cup Campaign

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe's participation in the Club World Cup remains doubtful as he missed the team's training session on Saturday. The 15-time European champions are gearing up to face Pachuca from Group H, but Mbappe won't be joining them due to illness, confirmed the club.

Earlier in the week, Mbappe was hospitalized in Miami owing to acute gastroenteritis and has since been recovering at the team's hotel. Consequently, he will not travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the anticipated Sunday showdown.

The French forward had already missed Real's opening clash against Al-Hilal, which ended in a 1-1 tie. RB Salzburg now leads the table following their 2-1 victory over Pachuca. Regardless of his expected return, Mbappe is unlikely to appear in any subsequent group stage matches of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)