Chennai Bulls' Thrilling Comeback Seals Victory Over Bengaluru Bravehearts

The Chennai Bulls delivered a dramatic comeback victory against the Bengaluru Bravehearts, securing a 31-24 win after overcoming a challenging 17-point deficit in the Rugby Premier League. The match took place at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex on Saturday evening, marking a pivotal moment for the Bulls' season.

The Bulls initiated the scoring with Joseva Talacolo crossing the line swiftly, and Joaquin Pellandini added the conversion. Despite a strong start, the Bulls found themselves trailing 24-7 at halftime as Philip Wokorach and Tone Shiu shone for the Bravehearts, each scoring two tries, with Akuila Rokolisoa successfully converting kicks.

However, the resilient Bulls clawed back in the second half, with Terry Kennedy and Talacolo notching additional tries and Filipe Sauturaga delivering crucial conversions. Vaafauese Maliko sealed the win in the final minutes, ensuring the Bulls' victorious comeback stayed intact and reinforcing their position in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)