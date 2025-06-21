Left Menu

India Fumbles Unprecedented Century Feat Against England

Despite three stellar centuries from India's batsmen in Headingley, they succumbed to 471 all out, the lowest total ever when three players have scored hundreds. England's Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue were pivotal in curbing India's dominance on the second day of the Test with crucial breakthroughs.

Incredible day on field for India. (Photo: BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an unexpected turn of events, India's cricket team failed to capitalize on an impressive trio of centuries in the first innings against England. They managed only 471 runs, marking a disappointing record for the lowest total in an innings with three players scoring tons, surpassing the previous low of 475 set by South Africa in 2016.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant showcased commendable performances, scoring 101, 147, and 134, respectively, at Headingley, Leeds. Their combined effort added up to 382 runs, but the rest of the team contributed a meager 58 runs, further supplemented by 31 extras.

Despite Gill's leading score, England's captain Ben Stokes and newcomer Josh Tongue turned the tide, collecting eight wickets between them. The Indian innings saw a surge in the morning session, guided by Pant's majestic century, but key wickets post-lunch, including Pant and Gill, swung the momentum back in England's favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

