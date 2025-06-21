Left Menu

Bumrah's Early Impact Sets the Tone in India-England Test

Jasprit Bumrah got an early wicket for India, but England's Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope steadied their innings, scoring 53 and 48 not out respectively by tea on day two. India scored 471 in their first innings, with centuries from Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leeds | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:26 IST
Bumrah's Early Impact Sets the Tone in India-England Test
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On the second day of the opening Test, Jasprit Bumrah offered India an initial breakthrough against England, only for Ben Duckett, with 53 not out, and Ollie Pope, on 48 not out, to lead a resilient comeback. By tea, England had reached 107/1, trailing India by 364 runs.

Bumrah swiftly dismissed Zak Crawley for just 4 runs, caught at first slip by Karun Nair, building early pressure. Duckett survived a near-miss when Ravindra Jadeja dropped him on 15, allowing him to form a solid partnership with Pope.

England's innings was delayed by rain, leading to an extended second session. Earlier, India posted a formidable 471, thanks to centuries by Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill, despite effective bowling by England's Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue, who claimed four wickets each.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025