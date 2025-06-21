Bumrah's Early Impact Sets the Tone in India-England Test

On the second day of the opening Test, Jasprit Bumrah offered India an initial breakthrough against England, only for Ben Duckett, with 53 not out, and Ollie Pope, on 48 not out, to lead a resilient comeback. By tea, England had reached 107/1, trailing India by 364 runs.

Bumrah swiftly dismissed Zak Crawley for just 4 runs, caught at first slip by Karun Nair, building early pressure. Duckett survived a near-miss when Ravindra Jadeja dropped him on 15, allowing him to form a solid partnership with Pope.

England's innings was delayed by rain, leading to an extended second session. Earlier, India posted a formidable 471, thanks to centuries by Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill, despite effective bowling by England's Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue, who claimed four wickets each.

(With inputs from agencies.)