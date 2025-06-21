Ollie Pope's Heroic Century Revives England's Hopes

A stellar unbeaten century from Ollie Pope breathed life into England's campaign in the first test against India at Headingley. By the close of day two, England stood at 209-3, trailing by 262 runs.

India had initially set a commanding pace, reaching 430-3. However, England's bowling resurgence led to an Indian collapse, with the last seven wickets falling for just 41 runs.

In challenging, overcast conditions, India's Jasprit Bumrah made early inroads, dismissing Zak Crawley for a mere four runs. However, a concerted effort by Ben Duckett and Pope stabilized England's innings. Despite Duckett's eventual dismissal and Joe Root falling shortly afterward, England showed promise to press on.

