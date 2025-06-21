Ollie Pope's Heroic Century Revives England's Hopes
Ollie Pope's unbeaten century played a pivotal role in England's revival in the first test against India at Headingley. England ended day two on 209-3, reducing India's lead after taking seven wickets for 41 runs. Despite India's strong start, England found momentum thanks to key performances from Pope and Ben Duckett.
A stellar unbeaten century from Ollie Pope breathed life into England's campaign in the first test against India at Headingley. By the close of day two, England stood at 209-3, trailing by 262 runs.
India had initially set a commanding pace, reaching 430-3. However, England's bowling resurgence led to an Indian collapse, with the last seven wickets falling for just 41 runs.
In challenging, overcast conditions, India's Jasprit Bumrah made early inroads, dismissing Zak Crawley for a mere four runs. However, a concerted effort by Ben Duckett and Pope stabilized England's innings. Despite Duckett's eventual dismissal and Joe Root falling shortly afterward, England showed promise to press on.
