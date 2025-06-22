Left Menu

Medvedev's Triumph: From Struggles to Victory at Halle Open

Daniil Medvedev reached his first ATP final in 15 months, defeating Alexander Zverev at the Halle Open. Despite missing match points in the second set, Medvedev secured victory in nearly three hours. Facing Alexander Bublik in the final, he aims for his 21st ATP title.

Daniil Medvedev clinched a spot in his first ATP Tour final in over a year, overcoming Germany's Alexander Zverev 7-6(3) 6-7(1) 6-4 at the Halle Open.

The Russian, once ranked world number one, had opportunities to close the match earlier but eventually triumphed in a prolonged contest. Despite squandering three match points in the second set, Medvedev expressed satisfaction with his overall performance.

In the final, Medvedev will face Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik after Bublik's comeback victory over Karen Khachanov. Regardless of Sunday's result, Medvedev is set to re-enter the world's top 10 rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

