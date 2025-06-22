Left Menu

Dortmund Triumphs in Scorching Showdown at Club World Cup

Borussia Dortmund overcame intense midday heat to secure a 4-3 victory against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Club World Cup. Despite challenging conditions, the Bundesliga team managed to emerge victorious, marking their first win in Group F following European defeats by Paris St Germain and Chelsea.

In a grueling match under intense midday heat, Germany's Borussia Dortmund edged out South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns with a 4-3 victory at the Club World Cup on Saturday. The conditions, with temperatures soaring above 30 degrees Celsius, tested the stamina of players at the U.S. venue.

The win was crucial for Dortmund, as European teams, including Champions League titleholders Paris St Germain and Chelsea, experienced setbacks at the tournament. Thus, securing a victory in Group F was paramount for the Bundesliga side.

Dortmund's coach Niko Kovac acknowledged the dual challenge posed by both the weather and a capable opponent. Sundowns' coach Miguel Cardoso commended his team's resilience against a formidable rival, expressing pride in their high-level performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

