Bordeaux's Thrilling Top 14 Finale with Toulouse Awaits After Dominant Win

Bordeaux Begles secured a place in the Top 14 final after defeating Toulon 39-24, driven by Maxime Lamothe's hat-trick of tries. Bordeaux will face defending champions Toulouse, who are pursuing their third consecutive title. The match marks a rematch of last year's final, where Toulouse won decisively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 02:56 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 02:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an electrifying encounter on Saturday, Bordeaux Begles clinched their spot in the upcoming Top 14 final after a spectacular 39-24 victory over Toulon, propelled by hooker Maxime Lamothe's hat-trick.

The victory sets up a riveting finals clash against champions Toulouse, who are chasing a third straight title and a record-extending 24th championship. With this win, Bordeaux aims to claim their first Top 14 title.

Despite Toulon's attempts to counteract, Bordeaux's dominant performance, highlighted by Lamothe's crucial tries, secured them a place in the final showdown with Toulouse, revisiting last year's one-sided final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

