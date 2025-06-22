Bordeaux's Thrilling Top 14 Finale with Toulouse Awaits After Dominant Win
Bordeaux Begles secured a place in the Top 14 final after defeating Toulon 39-24, driven by Maxime Lamothe's hat-trick of tries. Bordeaux will face defending champions Toulouse, who are pursuing their third consecutive title. The match marks a rematch of last year's final, where Toulouse won decisively.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 02:56 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 02:56 IST
In an electrifying encounter on Saturday, Bordeaux Begles clinched their spot in the upcoming Top 14 final after a spectacular 39-24 victory over Toulon, propelled by hooker Maxime Lamothe's hat-trick.
The victory sets up a riveting finals clash against champions Toulouse, who are chasing a third straight title and a record-extending 24th championship. With this win, Bordeaux aims to claim their first Top 14 title.
Despite Toulon's attempts to counteract, Bordeaux's dominant performance, highlighted by Lamothe's crucial tries, secured them a place in the final showdown with Toulouse, revisiting last year's one-sided final.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bordeaux
- Top 14
- final
- Toulouse
- Maxime Lamothe
- Toulon
- victory
- championship
- rugby
- hooker
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Historic Victory: Norway Stuns Italy in World Cup Qualifiers
Nail-Biting Finish: Auckland Blues Snatch Victory from Chiefs in Super Rugby Thriller
Neco Master Blaster's Resounding Victory: Aryan Meshram Shines Bright
Indian-American Leaders Poised for Victory in Texas Runoff Elections
Karnataka Launches Inquiry into Deadly Stampede at RCB Victory Celebration