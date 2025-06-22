Bordeaux's Thrilling Top 14 Finale with Toulouse Awaits After Dominant Win

In an electrifying encounter on Saturday, Bordeaux Begles clinched their spot in the upcoming Top 14 final after a spectacular 39-24 victory over Toulon, propelled by hooker Maxime Lamothe's hat-trick.

The victory sets up a riveting finals clash against champions Toulouse, who are chasing a third straight title and a record-extending 24th championship. With this win, Bordeaux aims to claim their first Top 14 title.

Despite Toulon's attempts to counteract, Bordeaux's dominant performance, highlighted by Lamothe's crucial tries, secured them a place in the final showdown with Toulouse, revisiting last year's one-sided final.

(With inputs from agencies.)