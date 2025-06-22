Kylian Mbappe's Recovery Sidelines Him from Club World Cup Clash

Real Madrid star forward Kylian Mbappe will miss Saturday's crucial Group H match against Pachuca in the ongoing Club World Cup, the club announced. The French football prodigy is currently recuperating from acute gastroenteritis, an illness that necessitated a hospital stay earlier this week in Miami.

Sources within the club revealed that Mbappe has been isolated from his teammates since Tuesday, following his hospital admission on Wednesday. Although he was discharged on Thursday, the medical team advised against his participation in the upcoming game.

Coach Xabi Alonso expressed a glimmer of hope regarding Mbappe's involvement in future matches. 'He's better. It's been two days since he came back from the hospital. He's recovering, and day by day we're increasingly optimistic about him for the next match,' Alonso shared during a press conference.

