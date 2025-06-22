Left Menu

Thrilling Sports Updates: Vondrousova's Victory, Alcaraz's Dominance, and MLB Action!

Catch up on the latest sports news: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Aryna Sabalenka to enter the Berlin Open final, while Carlos Alcaraz overpowers Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the Queen's Club final. In MLB, Cal Raleigh's home runs lead the Mariners over the Cubs. Updates also include developments in NBA and NHL.

Updated: 22-06-2025 05:21 IST
Marketa Vondrousova, in a stunning display, overpowered world number one Aryna Sabalenka at the Berlin Open, securing a place in the final with a 6-2, 6-4 victory. This marks Vondrousova's first final since her 2023 Wimbledon triumph.

Meanwhile, in the world of tennis, Carlos Alcaraz showcased his formidable skills by beating Roberto Bautista Agut to advance to the Queen's Club final. Alcaraz, 22, continues to dominate with his 17th consecutive win, amassing his 250th career victory.

In Major League Baseball, Cal Raleigh's impressive performance, including two home runs, propelled the Seattle Mariners to a 9-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs. The Mariners now boast a winning streak, having secured five victories in their last seven games.

