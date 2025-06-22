Left Menu

Belgium Dominates as Indian Women's Hockey Team Faces Relegation in FIH Pro League

The Indian women's hockey team lost 0-2 to Belgium, marking their sixth straight defeat in the FIH Pro League's European leg, nearing relegation. Belgium scored both goals in the third quarter. India remains at the bottom with 10 points from 14 matches, eyeing crucial matches against China to avoid relegation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antwerp | Updated: 22-06-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 19:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The Indian women's hockey team faced another setback, losing 0-2 to Belgium, their sixth consecutive defeat in the European leg of the FIH Pro League. This loss brings them closer to the looming threat of relegation.

Following two goalless quarters, Belgium broke the stalemate with goals from Ambre Ballenghie and Lien Hillewaert in quick succession during the third quarter. The results pushed India to the ninth position on the standings, with Belgium maintaining third place behind the Netherlands and Argentina.

Despite an aggressive start and numerous attempts, India's efforts went unrewarded. With relegation on the horizon, they are eyeing crucial victories against China next weekend to secure their place in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

