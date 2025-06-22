Kamal Chawla Triumphs on Opening Day of ACBS Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship

Kamal Chawla, the current IBSF World 6-Red snooker champion, demonstrated his formidable skills on the first day of the ACBS Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship, claiming a decisive 4-1 victory over Macao China's Wai Ip Lam.

The 45-year-old executed a magnificent 66 clearance in the second frame, cementing his reputation. Chawla followed up with a 67 clearance, overpowering his adversary. Despite a slip-up allowing Lam a break of 40, Chawla swiftly concluded the match in the following frame.

Furthermore, national champion Paras Gupta added to the Indian success story by defeating Sri Lanka's Mohamed Mubeen 4-3, clinching the win on the final black ball.

(With inputs from agencies.)