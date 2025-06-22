Left Menu

Kamal Chawla Triumphs on Opening Day of ACBS Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship

Kamal Chawla showcased dominant performance at the ACBS Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship, securing a 4-1 win against Wai Ip Lam. At 45, Chawla impressed with two high clearance shots. Fellow Indian, Paras Gupta, also scored a victory with a thrilling 4-3 win over Mohamed Mubeen.

  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Kamal Chawla, the current IBSF World 6-Red snooker champion, demonstrated his formidable skills on the first day of the ACBS Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship, claiming a decisive 4-1 victory over Macao China's Wai Ip Lam.

The 45-year-old executed a magnificent 66 clearance in the second frame, cementing his reputation. Chawla followed up with a 67 clearance, overpowering his adversary. Despite a slip-up allowing Lam a break of 40, Chawla swiftly concluded the match in the following frame.

Furthermore, national champion Paras Gupta added to the Indian success story by defeating Sri Lanka's Mohamed Mubeen 4-3, clinching the win on the final black ball.

