India's Hockey Triumph: A Spectacular Comeback Against Belgium
The Indian men's hockey team ended their challenging FIH Hockey Pro League campaign on a high note with a 4-3 victory over Belgium. Sukhjeet Singh's two goals and pivotal contributions from Rohidas and Harmanpreet Singh sealed the win, marking a significant turnaround after a series of losses.
The Indian men's hockey team showcased resilience and skill as they clinched a 4-3 victory against Belgium in the FIH Hockey Pro League on Sunday, ending an otherwise tough season positively.
Key goals came from Sukhjeet Singh, who scored twice, Amit Rohidas, and Harmanpreet Singh, propelling India to an eighth-place finish, ahead of Ireland.
Despite Belgium's early advantage, India's strategic gameplay and crucial score in the final moments ensured a memorable win, celebrated as a morale boost after several consecutive defeats.
