In recent events, Athletic Bilbao has taken a firm stance against fans who defaced a mural featuring their winger, Nico Williams. The player, speculated to be transferring to Barcelona, saw his image removed alongside derogatory messages. The club stressed that such disrespect has no place in their community.

Williams, who joined Athletic as a youth player and is contracted through 2027, stands as one of the team's key figures. The club reiterated its commitment to its values, highlighting the importance of supporting their players while condemning acts that dishonor their community.

Created by artist Carlos Lopez, the original mural also featured Nico's brother, Inaki, a fellow player for Athletic. The club has initiated efforts to restore Nico's image and maintain the integrity of the artwork. Discussions around his potential transfer to Barcelona continue, though Athletic remains protective of its assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)