Left Menu

Kenan Yildiz Steers Juventus to Victory in Club World Cup Clash

Kenan Yildiz was instrumental in Juventus's 4-1 victory against Wydad Casablanca in the Club World Cup. Yildiz scored twice and compelled an own goal. Juventus tops Group G and looks towards the last 16, while Wydad Casablanca and Al Ain are on the verge of elimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 00:18 IST
Kenan Yildiz Steers Juventus to Victory in Club World Cup Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling Club World Cup encounter, Juventus outclassed Morocco's Wydad Casablanca 4-1 on Sunday, primarily thanks to Kenan Yildiz's remarkable performance. The win brings the Italian team to the cusp of the last 16, topping Group G with a six-point advantage after two matches.

Kenan Yildiz played a pivotal role in the victory, scoring twice and causing an own goal from Wydad defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil in the sixth minute. Despite a brief scare when Nordin Amrabat of Wydad scored a lobbed goal, Juventus maintained their composure and extended their lead in the second half.

As Wydad and Al Ain remain without points, eyes now turn to Juventus's final group match against Manchester City. Meanwhile, Juventus, led by coach Igor Tudor, looks to extend their unbeaten streak, with Dusan Vlahovic further securing the win from the penalty spot in added time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025