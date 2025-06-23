Kenan Yildiz Steers Juventus to Victory in Club World Cup Clash
Kenan Yildiz was instrumental in Juventus's 4-1 victory against Wydad Casablanca in the Club World Cup. Yildiz scored twice and compelled an own goal. Juventus tops Group G and looks towards the last 16, while Wydad Casablanca and Al Ain are on the verge of elimination.
In a thrilling Club World Cup encounter, Juventus outclassed Morocco's Wydad Casablanca 4-1 on Sunday, primarily thanks to Kenan Yildiz's remarkable performance. The win brings the Italian team to the cusp of the last 16, topping Group G with a six-point advantage after two matches.
Kenan Yildiz played a pivotal role in the victory, scoring twice and causing an own goal from Wydad defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil in the sixth minute. Despite a brief scare when Nordin Amrabat of Wydad scored a lobbed goal, Juventus maintained their composure and extended their lead in the second half.
As Wydad and Al Ain remain without points, eyes now turn to Juventus's final group match against Manchester City. Meanwhile, Juventus, led by coach Igor Tudor, looks to extend their unbeaten streak, with Dusan Vlahovic further securing the win from the penalty spot in added time.
