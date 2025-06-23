Left Menu

Sampdoria's Stunning Survival in Serie B Drama

Sampdoria secured their stay in Serie B after a 3-0 win by default over Salernitana, following a chaotic playoff match. The Genoa club avoided relegation due to off-field events that worked in their favor, in a season-ending marred by controversy for Salernitana with matches ordered behind closed doors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, Sampdoria has successfully retained its place in Serie B. The decisive blow came on Monday, as Serie B officials assigned a 3-0 victory to the club over Salernitana, following the abandonment of their relegation play-off second leg.

The match, played on Salernitana's home ground, descended into chaos when local fans resorted to hurling smoke bombs and seats onto the field. This incident led to the halt of the game, and the subsequent decision by a Serie B sports judge to award Sampdoria the win.

This ruling secured Sampdoria's 5-0 aggregate triumph after winning the first leg, a remarkable escape from an impending drop to Serie C. In contrast, Salernitana faced further setbacks, with the team not only suffering relegation but also being ordered to play two future games without spectators due to the fan misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

