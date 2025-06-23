Left Menu

Lionesses Honor Their Roots with Homage to First Clubs

The England women's Euro 2025 squad paid tribute to their roots by being presented with shirts from their first clubs. This gesture emphasized the foundational role grassroots and professional clubs played in their careers. England coach Sarina Wiegman highlighted the significance of these early experiences in shaping their love for football.

The England women's Euro 2025 squad received a heartwarming surprise on Monday, as they were presented with shirts from the clubs where their football journeys began. This homage not only paid tribute to the grassroots and professional teams but also recognized the coaches and volunteers integral to their initial development.

Amid preparations for their European Championship defense in Switzerland, the Lionesses gathered at St George's Park where 26 shirts, each representing a unique club, were displayed. From grassroots clubs like Alnwick Town FC and St Martins AC to professional academies such as Villarreal CF, the diverse origins highlighted the varied paths leading to their international careers.

England coach Sarina Wiegman encouraged the players to reflect on their childhood passion for football, emphasizing the special bond with their first clubs. With kickoff against France looming on July 5, this thoughtful gesture served as a reminder of the foundations that propelled them to the global stage.

