Chaos on the Pitch: Sampdoria and Salernitana's Dramatic Playoff Fallout

A playoff match between Sampdoria and Salernitana was suspended due to fireworks and seats being thrown onto the pitch. Sampdoria led 2-0, resulting in a 3-0 awarded victory. Salernitana faces relegation to Serie C and was penalized with two fanless home games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Havoc erupted during a decisive playoff between Sampdoria and Salernitana as fireworks and seats were launched onto the pitch, forcing a suspension midway through the second half.

This turmoil arose after Sampdoria secured a 2-0 lead in Salerno, aggregating a 4-0 advantage.

The league's decision on Monday concluded by granting a 3-0 victory to Sampdoria, penalizing Salernitana with two fanless home matches, and confirming Sampdoria's residence in Serie B while relegating Salernitana to Serie C.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

