Chaos on the Pitch: Sampdoria and Salernitana's Dramatic Playoff Fallout

Havoc erupted during a decisive playoff between Sampdoria and Salernitana as fireworks and seats were launched onto the pitch, forcing a suspension midway through the second half.

This turmoil arose after Sampdoria secured a 2-0 lead in Salerno, aggregating a 4-0 advantage.

The league's decision on Monday concluded by granting a 3-0 victory to Sampdoria, penalizing Salernitana with two fanless home matches, and confirming Sampdoria's residence in Serie B while relegating Salernitana to Serie C.

(With inputs from agencies.)