Chaos on the Pitch: Sampdoria and Salernitana's Dramatic Playoff Fallout
A playoff match between Sampdoria and Salernitana was suspended due to fireworks and seats being thrown onto the pitch. Sampdoria led 2-0, resulting in a 3-0 awarded victory. Salernitana faces relegation to Serie C and was penalized with two fanless home games.
Havoc erupted during a decisive playoff between Sampdoria and Salernitana as fireworks and seats were launched onto the pitch, forcing a suspension midway through the second half.
This turmoil arose after Sampdoria secured a 2-0 lead in Salerno, aggregating a 4-0 advantage.
The league's decision on Monday concluded by granting a 3-0 victory to Sampdoria, penalizing Salernitana with two fanless home matches, and confirming Sampdoria's residence in Serie B while relegating Salernitana to Serie C.
