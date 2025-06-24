England Eyes Historic Chase Against India

In a thrilling climax to the first test at Headingley, England's focus remains firmly on victory, as fast bowler Josh Tongue confidently declares their intention to chase down India's challenging target of 371. The test promises a nail-biting finale given England's renowned aggressive play style.

Under the captaincy of Ben Stokes and coaching of Brendon McCullum, England has embraced a 'win-at-all-costs' ideology since 2022, a strategy that has seen them avoid draws in all but one of their last 35 tests. With their peppered history of successful run chases, including a record-breaking effort against India last year, the team is no stranger to high-pressure performances.

As England resumes their innings at 21-0 on the final day, the squad's confidence lies in their robust batting lineup capable of overcoming substantial targets. Tongue, who made a notable impact with key wickets, believes in reversing the pressure onto the bowlers. England fans hope to witness another historic chase akin to the legendary Stokes-led victory over Australia in 2019.

