England Eyes Historic Chase Against India

Fast bowler Josh Tongue expresses confidence in England's ability to chase down India's target of 371 in the final day of the first test. Emphasizing England's aggressive strategy, Tongue highlights the team's potent batting lineup as they aim for victory at Headingley.

Updated: 24-06-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 00:39 IST
Josh Tongue

In a thrilling climax to the first test at Headingley, England's focus remains firmly on victory, as fast bowler Josh Tongue confidently declares their intention to chase down India's challenging target of 371. The test promises a nail-biting finale given England's renowned aggressive play style.

Under the captaincy of Ben Stokes and coaching of Brendon McCullum, England has embraced a 'win-at-all-costs' ideology since 2022, a strategy that has seen them avoid draws in all but one of their last 35 tests. With their peppered history of successful run chases, including a record-breaking effort against India last year, the team is no stranger to high-pressure performances.

As England resumes their innings at 21-0 on the final day, the squad's confidence lies in their robust batting lineup capable of overcoming substantial targets. Tongue, who made a notable impact with key wickets, believes in reversing the pressure onto the bowlers. England fans hope to witness another historic chase akin to the legendary Stokes-led victory over Australia in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

