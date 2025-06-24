Leeds Strengthens Defense with Jaka Bijol Signing

Leeds United, fresh off their promotion to the Premier League, has bolstered its squad with the addition of Slovenian defender Jaka Bijol. The 26-year-old center back has signed a five-year contract for a reported fee of £15 million from Udinese.

Bijol, well-regarded for his international experience with Slovenia, has made 63 appearances for his country and showcased his defensive skills at the 2024 European Championship, helping his team keep clean sheets against England and Portugal.

Leeds, under the stewardship of its U.S. ownership led by 49ers Enterprises, will kick off their Premier League campaign against Everton on August 18. The addition of Bijol is expected to fortify their defense as they prepare for top-level competition.

