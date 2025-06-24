Left Menu

Karnataka's Rujula S Shines at Senior National Aquatic Championship

Karnataka swimmer Rujula S broke the 'Best Indian Performance' in the women's 50m freestyle, claiming gold at the Senior National Aquatic Championship. Aryan Nehra won gold in the men's 400m freestyle, while Bhavya Sachdeva took gold in the women's 1500m freestyle, setting a new meet record.

Karnataka swimmer Rujula S made waves at the Senior National Aquatic Championship by surpassing the 'Best Indian Performance' in the women's 50m freestyle, securing a gold medal on Tuesday.

Rujula achieved a time of 26.36 seconds, breaking the existing meet record at the event.

In other events, Aryan Nehra clinched gold in the men's 400m freestyle. Meanwhile, Bhavya Sachdeva from Delhi set a new meet record with her gold medal performance in the women's 1500m freestyle.

