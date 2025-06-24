Karnataka's Rujula S Shines at Senior National Aquatic Championship
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:47 IST
Karnataka swimmer Rujula S made waves at the Senior National Aquatic Championship by surpassing the 'Best Indian Performance' in the women's 50m freestyle, securing a gold medal on Tuesday.
Rujula achieved a time of 26.36 seconds, breaking the existing meet record at the event.
In other events, Aryan Nehra clinched gold in the men's 400m freestyle. Meanwhile, Bhavya Sachdeva from Delhi set a new meet record with her gold medal performance in the women's 1500m freestyle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
