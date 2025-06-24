Ben Duckett: Among Test Cricket's Elite After Stellar Headingley Performance
Ben Duckett showcased his remarkable cricketing prowess with a pivotal 149-run innings against India, igniting comparisons to legendary Test players. Facing a daunting 371-run target, Duckett decimated India's bowling lineup and secured England's upper hand, becoming only the second opener after Alastair Cook to score twin 50-plus efforts at Headingley.
Former England captain Nasser Hussain has elevated Ben Duckett into the ranks of cricket's greatest Test players following his explosive 149-run performance on the final day of the first Test against India. Chasing a formidable 371-run target, Duckett tore through India's struggling pace attack with a series of aggressive shots.
Duckett's commanding 149 off 170 balls put England in a strong position to clinch the series opener. "Duckett is among the best all-time Test cricketers," Hussain told Sky Sports, praising Duckett's calm demeanor and exquisite strokeplay, especially his reverse sweep.
Despite fielding lapses by Yashasvi Jaiswal, which granted Duckett a crucial reprieve on 97, he capitalized by smashing a reverse sweep to the boundary, celebrating under Headingley's cloudy skies. Duckett joins Alastair Cook as the only openers in 30 years to achieve twin 50-plus scores at Headingley, amassing 2621 runs in 34 Tests, a testament to his growing legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
