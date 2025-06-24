Rugby Premier League: Hyderabad Heroes and Kalinga Black Tigers Dominate
In an exciting evening at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex, the Kalinga Black Tigers triumphed over the Mumbai Dreamers, while the Hyderabad Heroes defeated the Chennai Bulls in the Rugby Premier League. Both matches showcased commanding performances, with the Heroes and Bulls securing crucial victories.
The evening at Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex witnessed two clinical rugby performances; the Kalinga Black Tigers outplayed Mumbai Dreamers, while Hyderabad Heroes bested Chennai Bulls.
The Tigers triumphed with a 33-5 victory owing to Perry Baker's and Ethan Turner's tries, consolidating their lead throughout the match.
Meanwhile, Hyderabad Heroes emerged victorious 17-0 over Chennai Bulls, marked by Kevin Wekesa's and Terio Tamani's outstanding tries in the first half, securing a significant lead and victory.
