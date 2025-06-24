Rugby Premier League: Hyderabad Heroes and Kalinga Black Tigers Dominate

The evening at Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex witnessed two clinical rugby performances; the Kalinga Black Tigers outplayed Mumbai Dreamers, while Hyderabad Heroes bested Chennai Bulls.

The Tigers triumphed with a 33-5 victory owing to Perry Baker's and Ethan Turner's tries, consolidating their lead throughout the match.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Heroes emerged victorious 17-0 over Chennai Bulls, marked by Kevin Wekesa's and Terio Tamani's outstanding tries in the first half, securing a significant lead and victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)