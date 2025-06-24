Left Menu

Rugby Premier League: Hyderabad Heroes and Kalinga Black Tigers Dominate

In an exciting evening at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex, the Kalinga Black Tigers triumphed over the Mumbai Dreamers, while the Hyderabad Heroes defeated the Chennai Bulls in the Rugby Premier League. Both matches showcased commanding performances, with the Heroes and Bulls securing crucial victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:54 IST
Rugby Premier League: Hyderabad Heroes and Kalinga Black Tigers Dominate
Kaligna Black Tigers' Ethan Turner (Photo: RPL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The evening at Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex witnessed two clinical rugby performances; the Kalinga Black Tigers outplayed Mumbai Dreamers, while Hyderabad Heroes bested Chennai Bulls.

The Tigers triumphed with a 33-5 victory owing to Perry Baker's and Ethan Turner's tries, consolidating their lead throughout the match.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Heroes emerged victorious 17-0 over Chennai Bulls, marked by Kevin Wekesa's and Terio Tamani's outstanding tries in the first half, securing a significant lead and victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025