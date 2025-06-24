India's Squash Teams Shine at Asian Doubles Championship

India's women's doubles pair, Anahat Singh and Joshna Chinappa, have successfully secured a semi-final spot in the ongoing Asian Squash Doubles Championship in Johor. The duo exhibited dominance, defeating the Philippines' Jemyca Aribado and Yvonne Alyssa Dalida with a swift 2-0 win in merely 12 minutes, according to Olympics.com.

Another Indian women's team, comprising Pooja Arthi Raghu and Rathika Seelan, advanced to the quarter-finals by overcoming Singapore's Vicky Yue Ying Lai and Gracia Chua Rui En. However, they later succumbed to Malaysia's Ainaa Amani and Yee Xin Ying, resulting in their participation in the placement rounds for fifth to eighth positions.

In men's doubles, defending champions Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar showcased resilience by rallying from a game down to outclass South Korea's Minwoo Lee and Jooyoung Na 2-1, thus securing their berth in the semi-finals.

Ravi Dixit and Guhan Senthilkumar, unfortunately, failed to make headway as they couldn't surpass Hong Kong China's Cheuk Nam Lai and Wailok To in their final Pool C match. Subsequently, they experienced defeat at the hands of Singapore's Boon Hwi Edward Thng and Yew Sing Timothy Leong in the placement round.

Elsewhere, India's mixed doubles squads have been granted byes to the quarter-finals. Asian Games bronze medallists Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh are set to face the Philippines' Jemyca Aribado and David William Pelino, while Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar prepare to challenge Malaysia's Aira Azman and Joachim Chuah.

