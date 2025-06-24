Tomic's Comeback: The Rise of Australia's Forgotten Tennis Star
Once tennis's bad boy, Bernard Tomic sees a potential resurgence in his career by defeating Rinky Hijikata at the Mallorca Open. Despite past controversies, Tomic aims for a comeback in the ATP rankings. His victory against Hijikata marks his first main draw win since 2021, propelling optimism for a return to form.
Australia's former tennis prodigy Bernard Tomic marked a significant career moment with his first ATP main draw victory since 2021. Battling against Rinky Hijikata at the Mallorca Open, Tomic showed impressive form, overcoming a set down to win 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Tomic, once ranked 17th globally but now 248th, is attempting to reinvent himself despite a history marred by controversial attitudes and brushes with authority. Opting out of Wimbledon, he chose Mallorca to earn essential ranking points, aiming for a top-100 comeback.
His victory over Hijikata followed successful qualifying performances. Awaiting him is a challenge against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut. Meanwhile, top-seed Ben Shelton prepares for his own matches, underscoring the competitive spirit at Mallorca.
