Gautam Gambhir Defends India's Young Bowling Squad Amid Criticisms

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir defended the team's young bowling squad, urging critics to refrain from judging them after every match. Despite a loss to England, Gambhir emphasized the need to support these talented individuals, highlighting Prasidh Krishna's promising performance and advocating patience for further development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leeds | Updated: 25-06-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 00:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has stood up in defense of the country's young bowling squad following their defeat to England in the opening Test match. He advises critics to avoid making immediate judgments after every game, stressing that such impatient evaluations could hinder the bowlers' development.

Jasprit Bumrah was the standout performer, taking five wickets in England's first innings. However, his fellow bowlers struggled to make an impact as the hosts easily chased down the 371-run target. Gambhir pointed out that the lineup consists mostly of inexperienced players, with Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh just beginning their Test careers.

Gambhir highlighted that Prasidh Krishna showed potential by claiming five wickets, despite conceding numerous runs. He also praised Shardul Thakur for his quality, explaining the strategic decisions made during the match. Meanwhile, he lauded Gill's exceptional batting and emphasized the importance of supporting both the young and experienced players through every defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

