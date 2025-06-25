Left Menu

Gill's Century Overshadowed as England Clinches Thriller at Headingley

India dominated early under Gill's captaincy but faltered at key moments, leading to England's stunning win. Despite five centuries, sloppy fielding and strategic errors plagued India's efforts, allowing England to secure victory with a daring chase, highlighted by Duckett's 149 and key contributions from Root and Crawley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:44 IST
India Test captain Shubman Gill (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an electrifying Test match at Headingley, England sealed a five-wicket victory over India, despite a commanding first day performance led by Shubman Gill, who scored his maiden century outside Asia. India was well in control with a formidable total of 369/3 at stumps on Day 1.

However, India's dominance waned as they faltered in crucial moments. A series of dropped catches contributed to India's downfall, with Yashasvi Jaiswal missing multiple opportunities, allowing England's batsmen to capitalize. Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook added critical runs following their reprieves.

The loss marked a historical first for India, who became the first team to lose a Test after achieving five individual centuries. England's calculated chase was spearheaded by Duckett's 149, with support from Zak Crawley and Joe Root. Strategic missteps and a collapsing middle order exacerbated India's woes, overshadowing their initial lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

