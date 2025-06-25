Canada Advances to Gold Cup Quarterfinals After Triumph Over El Salvador

Jonathan David and Tajon Buchanan propelled Canada to a 2-0 victory over El Salvador early in the second half, clinching their spot in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals.

El Salvador, trailing by two men after costly expulsions late in the first half, was eliminated after accumulating just one point in the group stage.

Canada emerged as the Group B leader and is set to encounter Guatemala in the upcoming quarterfinals on Sunday in Minneapolis, with ambitions to advance further in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)