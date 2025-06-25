Left Menu

Cricket World Mourns the Loss of Spin Maestro Dilip Doshi

The cricketing community is deeply saddened by the passing of former Indian cricketer Dilip Doshi at 77 in London. Kiran More reminisces about his friendship with Doshi, praising his contributions to cricket. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended condolences, highlighting Doshi's remarkable legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:53 IST
Former India spinner Dilip Doshi (Photo: @BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
The cricket world is mourning the loss of former Indian left-arm spinner, Dilip Doshi, who died in London at the age of 77. Veteran cricketer Kiran More expressed shock over the demise, calling Doshi a dear friend and mentor. Doshi's contributions to Indian cricket leave a lasting legacy.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed its condolences via a post on X, honoring Doshi's career, which included 114 Test wickets in 33 matches. Known for his classical left-arm spin, Doshi also claimed 22 wickets in 15 One Day Internationals.

With seven decades of living in England, Doshi carved a niche in cricket history by following the 1970s spin legends, debuting at 32. His autobiography, Spin Punch, recounts notable achievements such as India's victory in the 1981 Melbourne Test. Garfield Sobers influenced his tenure at Nottinghamshire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

