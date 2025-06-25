Net Drama at Eastbourne: Unexpected Setback for Krejcikova
During an Eastbourne match, a net malfunction interrupted the clash between Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova and Jodie Burrage. The mishap, which allowed a ball to sneak through a hole, briefly halted play as repairs were made, eventually allowing the match to continue after a minor delay.
An unexpected twist unfolded in Eastbourne when a net failure disrupted the tennis match between Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova and Britain's Jodie Burrage. The incident occurred as Krejcikova was attempting to stay in the second set. During a critical forehand exchange, the ball unexpectedly slipped through a hole in the net, effectively turning the tide in Burrage's favor.
Baffled by the ball's legal passage, Burrage approached the net, uncovering the conspicuous damage. This resulted in officials awarding her the point, tying up the match on the Devonshire Park showcourt. Quick-thinking ground staff were summoned to mend the net, employing thread, cable ties, and scissors, ensuring the match could recommence without further interruption.
Despite the short delay, the deciding set resumed, underscoring the preparedness and efficiency of the support team in maintaining smooth tournament proceedings.
