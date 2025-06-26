Left Menu

Claudio Echeverri's Injury Setback: City's Club World Cup Woes Continue

Manchester City's Claudio Echeverri is out for the Club World Cup due to a twisted ankle sustained in the team's victory over Al-Ain. The Argentine midfielder scored before his injury, which may sideline him for weeks, affecting City's position as they prepare to compete against Juventus.

Manchester City's attacking midfielder Claudio Echeverri is facing an unfortunate hiatus from the Club World Cup due to a twisted ankle injury. Echeverri, 19, who hails from Argentina, played a crucial role in the team's 6-0 triumph against Al-Ain by scoring a goal from a free-kick.

Despite the victory, the young star was forced to leave the game at halftime as a result of his injury. Pep Guardiola, Manchester City's manager, announced on Wednesday that Echeverri may be sidelined for two to three weeks, a significant blow to the team.

Manchester City is currently tied with Juventus, each having six points in Group G. They will face Juventus in their final group match, with the runner-up set to play the winner of Group H, currently led by Real Madrid, in the round of 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

