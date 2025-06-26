Cricket & Controversy: Shikhar Dhawan's Memoir Unveils Unfiltered Truths
Shikhar Dhawan's memoir 'The One: Cricket, My Life and More' dives into his personal and professional life, revealing candid insights and controversies. The book chronicles his journey from a wicketkeeper to an opening batsman and highlights pivotal moments, including his debut, friendships, and the evolving cricket media landscape.
Shikhar Dhawan, the dynamic former opening batsman, has released his memoir 'The One: Cricket, My Life and More', offering an in-depth look into his life. The book covers Dhawan's relationships, friendships, and controversies with unflinching honesty.
Dhawan shared that while cricket gave him purpose, the journey, including its ups and downs, shaped him into who he is today. Publishers HarperCollins India describe the memoir as an unprecedented glimpse into Dhawan's vulnerabilities and experiences as a cricketer and a person.
Spanning his early cricketing days in Delhi to his eventual debut, Dhawan discusses the media evolution and the pressures of representing India. Despite a challenging debut against Australia, Dhawan reflects on his journey with both triumph and candid self-reflection.
