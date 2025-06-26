Top Contenders for Men's Wimbledon Title

As Wimbledon approaches, five prominent contenders have emerged in the race for the men's singles title. Italy's Jannik Sinner, recovering from recent disappointments, looks to make a comeback on the grass court.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, on a high from his recent winning streak, aims for another successive victory at Wimbledon. Meanwhile, Serbian veteran Novak Djokovic hopes to equal a major championship record, showcasing his consistent performance in past tournaments.

Germany's Alexander Zverev, determined to overcome his trophy drought, and America's Taylor Fritz, eager for a landmark Grand Slam win, round out the list of competitors to watch this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)