Rassie van der Dussen to Captain South Africa in T20 Tri-Series

Top-order batter Rassie van der Dussen is set to lead South Africa in an upcoming T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Zimbabwe, introducing four uncapped players. With key players rested to manage their workload, the series aims to prepare for the T20 World Cup next year.

26-06-2025
Rassie van der Dussen

South Africa's cricket team will have top-order batter Rassie van der Dussen at the helm for the forthcoming Twenty20 tri-series involving New Zealand and hosts Zimbabwe. This strategic move by Cricket South Africa, announced on Thursday, brings four uncapped players into the squad, offering them valuable international exposure.

In an effort to gear up for the T20 World Cup slated for February-March next year, regular captain Aiden Markram and several leading players have been rested. Coach Shukri Conrad has emphasized this as a pivotal part of the team's preparation strategy, shedding light on the heavy emphasis placed on balancing player workload.

The series also unfolds new opportunities in the test format, as Keshav Maharaj takes charge against Zimbabwe, with Temba Bavuma out due to injury. Meanwhile, the new T20 squad, featuring Lhuan-dre Pretorius and debutants Corbin Bosch, Rubin Hermann, and Senuran Muthusamy, promises a fresh competitive edge.

