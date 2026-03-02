Left Menu

West Indies' Resilient T20 World Cup Journey Ends with Pride Against India

Despite exiting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after a five-wicket defeat to India, Cricket West Indies President Kishore Shallow lauded the team's commendable performance and the spirit of resolve. West Indies showcased growth and unity, signaling a promising future under the guidance of Head Coach Daren Sammy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:42 IST
West Indies' Resilient T20 World Cup Journey Ends with Pride Against India
West Indies team. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Indies cricket team concluded their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with pride, despite a five-wicket loss to India in the Super Eight stage at Eden Gardens. Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Kishore Shallow praised the team, emphasizing their commendable performance throughout the tournament.

In a heartfelt statement, Shallow congratulated captain Shai Hope and the team for advancing to the Super 8s, a testament to their preparation and dedication. He highlighted the resilience and unity displayed, which strengthened confidence within the Caribbean community and revived the spirit of West Indies cricket.

Shallow also acknowledged the efforts of the support staff, led by head coach Daren Sammy, for establishing a robust foundation for the future. The President assured fans of a stronger comeback, encouraging continued support for the men in maroon. The match, marked by West Indies' spirited performance, saw them posting 195/4, only to be chased down by India, spearheaded by the strategic batting partnerships of Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chancellor Merz's Diplomatic Balancing Act in Washington

Chancellor Merz's Diplomatic Balancing Act in Washington

 Global
2
Chenab Valley Protests: Unrest Over Khamenei's Killing

Chenab Valley Protests: Unrest Over Khamenei's Killing

 India
3
Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Oil and Naval Defenses

Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Oil and Naval Defenses

 Ukraine
4
Tata Group to form experts' panel to explore investment in various sectors for J'khand's development: N Chandrasekaran.

Tata Group to form experts' panel to explore investment in various sectors f...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026