West Indies' Resilient T20 World Cup Journey Ends with Pride Against India
Despite exiting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after a five-wicket defeat to India, Cricket West Indies President Kishore Shallow lauded the team's commendable performance and the spirit of resolve. West Indies showcased growth and unity, signaling a promising future under the guidance of Head Coach Daren Sammy.
The West Indies cricket team concluded their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with pride, despite a five-wicket loss to India in the Super Eight stage at Eden Gardens. Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Kishore Shallow praised the team, emphasizing their commendable performance throughout the tournament.
In a heartfelt statement, Shallow congratulated captain Shai Hope and the team for advancing to the Super 8s, a testament to their preparation and dedication. He highlighted the resilience and unity displayed, which strengthened confidence within the Caribbean community and revived the spirit of West Indies cricket.
Shallow also acknowledged the efforts of the support staff, led by head coach Daren Sammy, for establishing a robust foundation for the future. The President assured fans of a stronger comeback, encouraging continued support for the men in maroon. The match, marked by West Indies' spirited performance, saw them posting 195/4, only to be chased down by India, spearheaded by the strategic batting partnerships of Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma.
