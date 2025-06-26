Jofra Archer's Return Boosts England Squad for Second Test Against India

In an exciting development for English cricket, Jofra Archer has been named in the squad for the second Test against India at Edgbaston, set to commence on July 2. Archer's inclusion marks his return to Test cricket after more than four years, as confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The pace bowler, who last donned the whites in February 2021, aims to augment his 13 Test caps and improve upon his haul of 42 wickets at an average of 31.04. Archer showcased his prowess in a recent match for Sussex against Durham, claiming 1/32 and scoring 31 runs, indicating his readiness for a return at the international level.

England's squad remains largely consistent, retaining core players such as Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Ollie Pope. This decision follows their hard-fought victory over India in the first Test. Despite centuries from India's Gill, Jaiswal, and Pant, England's resilience secured a memorable win, with Ben Duckett earning 'Player of the Match' honors.

