Left Menu

Jofra Archer's Return Boosts England Squad for Second Test Against India

England has announced their squad for the second Test against India, featuring the return of Jofra Archer after four years. England leads the series 1-0 with a win at Leeds. Other squad members remain unchanged as they prepare for the Edgbaston Test starting July 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 17:52 IST
Jofra Archer's Return Boosts England Squad for Second Test Against India
Jofra Archer. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an exciting development for English cricket, Jofra Archer has been named in the squad for the second Test against India at Edgbaston, set to commence on July 2. Archer's inclusion marks his return to Test cricket after more than four years, as confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The pace bowler, who last donned the whites in February 2021, aims to augment his 13 Test caps and improve upon his haul of 42 wickets at an average of 31.04. Archer showcased his prowess in a recent match for Sussex against Durham, claiming 1/32 and scoring 31 runs, indicating his readiness for a return at the international level.

England's squad remains largely consistent, retaining core players such as Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Ollie Pope. This decision follows their hard-fought victory over India in the first Test. Despite centuries from India's Gill, Jaiswal, and Pant, England's resilience secured a memorable win, with Ben Duckett earning 'Player of the Match' honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025