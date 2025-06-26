Rohit Sharma Reflects on India's Epic T20 World Cup Victory

Indian T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma recently reflected on India's nail-biting victory over Pakistan in the prestigious T20I tournament last year. Sharma commended wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for his pivotal 42-run innings, equating it to "70 runs" on such a challenging pitch. India secured a narrow six-run win in a match held on June 9 at New York's Nassau County Stadium.

Discussing the unusual match venue, which featured a drop-in pitch from Australia, Sharma noted the beautiful yet makeshift nature of the stadium. While they were unable to practice on-site due to limited facilities, the setup evoked memories of his early playing days in Mumbai. The team had to adapt quickly to the conditions when they took to the field.

Sharma also offered insights into the strategic decisions made during the game. With Pakistan in a strong position at 57/1, quick wickets shifted momentum. Effective bowling by Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh suppressed Pakistan's scoring, transforming the match into a memorable victory. Sharma emphasized the importance of maintaining a winning mindset beyond individual games against arch-rivals like Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)