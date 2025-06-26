Esha Singh Triumphs at National Shooting Trials Amid Fierce Competition
Olympian Esha Singh, current mixed team pistol world champion, emerged victorious in the National Shooting Trials in Uttarakhand. Competing against India's top shooters, Esha secured the 25m pistol women's title. The trials witnessed intense contests among seasoned marksmen, setting the stage for forthcoming challenges.
Olympian and reigning mixed team pistol world champion Esha Singh demonstrated her marksmanship prowess by clinching victory on day three of the National Selection Trials for Group A Rifle and Pistol shooters, held at the Trishul Shooting Range in Uttarakhand.
Talented shooters gathered for intense rivalries, but it was Telangana's Esha Singh who stood out, triumphing in the 25m pistol women's T3 category. She showcased resilience by finishing with two perfect series, overtaking Maharashtra's Abhidnya Ashok Patil, who initially led with a brilliant qualification score of 585.
The men's competition also saw gripping contests. In the 10m air rifle T4 events, Parth Rakesh Mane of Maharashtra emerged victorious, outperforming seasoned competitors like Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Uma Mahesh Maddineni. As the trials proceed, participants eagerly await the next round of challenges set for Friday.
