India Secures Hosting Rights for 2029 World Police & Fire Games

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced on Thursday that the state will host the 2029 World Police & Fire Games. This follows India's successful bid to host the prestigious event.

The 2029 World Police & Fire Games will be held in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Ekta Nagar, thanks to a comprehensive bid presentation made to the WPFG Federation in Birmingham, USA. Chief Minister Patel credited the victory to the 'visionary leadership' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and sees it as a significant step towards establishing Ahmedabad as India's sporting capital.

Gujarat's Minister of State for Sports, Harsh Sanghavi, echoed the excitement, stating that the state is ready to leave a mark on the world's sports landscape. As the games approach, the focus on Gujarat will likely enhance its reputation as a burgeoning hub for international sports events.

(With inputs from agencies.)