Vinicius Jr Sparks Real Madrid's Dominance in Club World Cup Triumph
Vinicius Jr led Real Madrid to a 3-0 win over RB Salzburg, ensuring they topped Group H and progressed to the Club World Cup round of 16. Vinicius scored the opener and set up another goal, as Real Madrid outclassed Salzburg, securing a matchup against Juventus.
Vinicius Jr showcased his brilliance by scoring and assisting in Real Madrid's commanding 3-0 triumph over RB Salzburg, clinching the top position in Group H of the Club World Cup.
The victory, paired with a seven-point finish, sees Real Madrid advance to the round of 16, two points ahead of Al-Hilal, who secured a 2-0 win against Pachuca in another group fixture.
Vinicius opened the scoring with an impressive strike and later provided a stunning assist for Federico Valverde. Gonzalo Garcia sealed the win in the 84th minute, setting up a showdown with Juventus in Miami.
