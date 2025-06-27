Vinicius Jr Sparks Real Madrid's Dominance in Club World Cup Triumph

Vinicius Jr showcased his brilliance by scoring and assisting in Real Madrid's commanding 3-0 triumph over RB Salzburg, clinching the top position in Group H of the Club World Cup.

The victory, paired with a seven-point finish, sees Real Madrid advance to the round of 16, two points ahead of Al-Hilal, who secured a 2-0 win against Pachuca in another group fixture.

Vinicius opened the scoring with an impressive strike and later provided a stunning assist for Federico Valverde. Gonzalo Garcia sealed the win in the 84th minute, setting up a showdown with Juventus in Miami.