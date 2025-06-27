Vinicius Jr Shines as Real Madrid Tops Group in Club World Cup

Vinicius Jr's impressive performance propelled Real Madrid to a 3-0 win against RB Salzburg, securing the top position in Group H and advancing to the Club World Cup round of 16.

The Spanish giants will now face Juventus, while Al-Hilal competes with Manchester City. Salzburg and Pachuca were knocked out.

Despite challenging conditions in Philadelphia, Vinicius scored the opener and assisted the second goal, as Real Madrid eventually dominated a lackluster Salzburg team.

(With inputs from agencies.)