Vinicius Jr Shines as Real Madrid Tops Group in Club World Cup

Vinicius Jr scored and assisted in a 3-0 victory over RB Salzburg, securing Real Madrid's top spot in Group H and a spot in the Club World Cup round of 16. Real Madrid will face Juventus next, while Al-Hilal plays Manchester City. Salzburg and Pachuca were eliminated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 08:56 IST
Vinicius Jr's impressive performance propelled Real Madrid to a 3-0 win against RB Salzburg, securing the top position in Group H and advancing to the Club World Cup round of 16.

The Spanish giants will now face Juventus, while Al-Hilal competes with Manchester City. Salzburg and Pachuca were knocked out.

Despite challenging conditions in Philadelphia, Vinicius scored the opener and assisted the second goal, as Real Madrid eventually dominated a lackluster Salzburg team.

