Conway Excluded: Black Caps' New Era Under Coach Walter for Zimbabwe Tri-Series

Devon Conway has been notably left out of the first squad announced by new Black Caps head coach Rob Walter, ahead of the Twenty20 tri-series scheduled in Zimbabwe. The New Zealand team will face Zimbabwe and South Africa early next month.

Several leading players have opted out of central contracts in favor of international T20 leagues, including Conway, who hasn't played for New Zealand since the last T20 World Cup group match in June. Meanwhile, former captain Kane Williamson is also unavailable, currently playing in England with Middlesex.

The squad features Auckland's Bevon Jacobs, the lone uncapped player, while experienced fast bowler Adam Milne returns. Batters Finn Allen and Tim Seifert are back too, with Mitchell Santner set to captain the team. The tri-series takes place from July 14-26 in Harare.

(With inputs from agencies.)