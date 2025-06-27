Carlos Alcaraz Eyes Third Wimbledon Title Amidst Fierce Competition

As the Wimbledon championship kicks off, all eyes are on Carlos Alcaraz, the 22-year-old prodigy looking to claim his third consecutive title. He'll face veteran Fabio Fognini in the opening round, a match poised to test his current 18-match winning streak.

The tournament's draw promises thrilling encounters, setting the stage for potential men's quarterfinals featuring intense matchups like Jannik Sinner vs. Lorenzo Musetti, and Alcaraz possibly facing Holger Rune. Meanwhile, in the women's bracket, Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys could clash, with Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek also on a potential collision course.

The grass courts of Wimbledon will see seasoned champions and fresh talent alike, from Djokovic's pursuit of another title to Gauff's challenging path ahead, making this year's Grand Slam an event to watch closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)