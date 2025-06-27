Left Menu

India’s Road to Remarkable Medals at Asian and Commonwealth Games

The Athletics Federation of India plans to boost athlete performance at the 2026 Asian and Commonwealth Games with a new monitoring system. After decentralizing training camps, results have improved. There is more focus on creating a strong domestic competitive landscape and maintaining strict anti-doping policies.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is stepping up its game ahead of the 2026 Asian and Commonwealth Games by implementing a 'robust monitoring system' aimed at elevating athlete performance and increasing the medal count.

Indian athletes have historically excelled at the Asian Games. The AFI is now focused on extending this success to the upcoming continental showpiece in Aichi-Nagoya and improving its standing in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Encouraging results from recent decentralization of national coaching camps have further bolstered these ambitions.

AFI's Adille Sumariwalla reported that fears around decentralization have dissipated, as training improvements were evident at the Asian Championships in South Korea. The AFI's emphasis on teamwork, strict doping policies, and a strengthened domestic competition environment is designed to carve a path toward athletic excellence.

