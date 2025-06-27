Hyderabad Heroes Dominate Rugby Premier League

In a commanding performance, the Hyderabad Heroes secured their place at the top of the Rugby Premier League standings by defeating the Delhi Redz with a 31-7 victory. The match kicked off with an early score by Sukumar Hembrom, converted by Terio Tamani, showing the team's intent from the very start.

Contributions from players like Sambit Pradhan, Joji Nasova, and Lautaro Velez ensured the Heroes' dominance, while Manuel Moreno's efforts firmly sealed the win. The victory sets up a promising semi-final match where the Heroes will meet the Delhi Redz once again to fight for a spot in the finals.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Dreamers concluded their season on a high by securing a 26-14 win over the Bengaluru Bravehearts, much to the delight of their fans. The Bangalore side will face the Chennai Bulls in the upcoming semi-finals as the competition intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)