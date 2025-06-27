Left Menu

Hyderabad Heroes Dominate Rugby Premier League

The Hyderabad Heroes secured the top spot in the Rugby Premier League's first season after a decisive 31-7 victory over the Delhi Redz. They will face Delhi in the upcoming semifinals, while the Chennai Bulls prepare to play against the Bengaluru Bravehearts, who recently lost to the Mumbai Dreamers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:34 IST
Hyderabad Heroes Dominate Rugby Premier League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a commanding performance, the Hyderabad Heroes secured their place at the top of the Rugby Premier League standings by defeating the Delhi Redz with a 31-7 victory. The match kicked off with an early score by Sukumar Hembrom, converted by Terio Tamani, showing the team's intent from the very start.

Contributions from players like Sambit Pradhan, Joji Nasova, and Lautaro Velez ensured the Heroes' dominance, while Manuel Moreno's efforts firmly sealed the win. The victory sets up a promising semi-final match where the Heroes will meet the Delhi Redz once again to fight for a spot in the finals.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Dreamers concluded their season on a high by securing a 26-14 win over the Bengaluru Bravehearts, much to the delight of their fans. The Bangalore side will face the Chennai Bulls in the upcoming semi-finals as the competition intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025