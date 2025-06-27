Sports Shifts: Golfer's Exit, Franco's Sentence, and NFL's Decision

In a surprising turn of events, Matthew Wolff has pulled out of the LIV Golf tournament in Dallas due to an undisclosed injury. This led to Ollie Schniederjans stepping in as his replacement on the RangeGoats GC at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas.

Meanwhile, Dominican baseball star Wander Franco has been handed a suspended two-year sentence after a court found him guilty of sexually abusing a minor. Franco's punishment also includes a fine, with specific conditions laid out to prevent jail time.

As the Portland Trail Blazers secure free agent Caleb Love, and Masai Ujiri exits his role with the Raptors, the world of sports watches closely. From key tennis events to the absence of this year's NFL supplemental draft, the landscape of sports is shifting dramatically.