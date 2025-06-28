Left Menu

Raphinha Voices Concern Over Player Vacation Sacrifices for Club World Cup

Brazilian footballer Raphinha criticized the lack of player consultation regarding the decision to extend the season for the Club World Cup, arguing against sacrificing vacations. He emphasizes the importance of rest for players who have already endured a demanding European league season and an international window.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 01:00 IST
Raphinha Voices Concern Over Player Vacation Sacrifices for Club World Cup

Brazilian forward Raphinha has expressed regret over players not being consulted about the extension of their season to play in the Club World Cup. The tournament, which began on June 14 and runs until July 13, directly follows the conclusion of the European league season and an international window.

Raphinha, who currently plays for Barcelona, noted that players from European teams, like Marquinhos and Beraldo who won the Champions League with Paris St Germain, missed celebrating due to national team duties followed by the Club World Cup. "Many call it an excuse," he said, "but giving up vacation is complicated—everyone deserves it."

With the European leagues resuming in August, Raphinha emphasized that the decision to participate in additional tournaments should be left to the players. He highlighted the demanding schedule, stating that potential Club World Cup finalists would face the Super Cup immediately after. "At no point did they ask the players if they wanted to," he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025