Raphinha Voices Concern Over Player Vacation Sacrifices for Club World Cup

Brazilian forward Raphinha has expressed regret over players not being consulted about the extension of their season to play in the Club World Cup. The tournament, which began on June 14 and runs until July 13, directly follows the conclusion of the European league season and an international window.

Raphinha, who currently plays for Barcelona, noted that players from European teams, like Marquinhos and Beraldo who won the Champions League with Paris St Germain, missed celebrating due to national team duties followed by the Club World Cup. "Many call it an excuse," he said, "but giving up vacation is complicated—everyone deserves it."

With the European leagues resuming in August, Raphinha emphasized that the decision to participate in additional tournaments should be left to the players. He highlighted the demanding schedule, stating that potential Club World Cup finalists would face the Super Cup immediately after. "At no point did they ask the players if they wanted to," he added.

